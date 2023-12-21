House catches fire near Jadewood Circle, damage confined to attic

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -What began as a normal day became anything but for a couple of local homeowners in Youngstown.

It started with a knock on the door of their Jadewood Circle home, which woke them up.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and witnessed the smoke coming from the structure. They were actually the ones that knocked on the door,” said Jerrad Hiers, Lieutenant with Bay County Fire Rescue.

To the homeowners’ surprise, the deputies told them that their attic was on fire.

“They were completely unaware that the fire was burning around them,” Hiers said.

Bay County Fire Rescue then responded and put out the fire.

While crews worked, the northbound portion of Highway 231 directly south of Highway 388 was reduced to one lane.

The homeowners say their chimney had cracks, yet they lit their fireplace anyway.

“They said this is probably damage post-Michael that was never addressed,” said Hiers.

Bay County Fire Rescue says that had the damage been addressed, the fire could have been prevented entirely.

“You definitely want to try to make sure, if you know you have damage to your fireplace, get it inspected. If you haven’t had it inspected in a while, or cleaned, you know you could have a bird’s nest in there, anything could start a fire,” Hiers said.

Very little from inside the house was lost, and the damage was contained to the attic.

Officials are happy that loss of property and life was avoided.

“This time of year, during the holidays, it’s important to try to save people’s belongings as much as we can. So, this was a win for us. We were able to save most of the contents of the house,” said Hiers.

Crews were on scene for roughly three hours, and Highway 231 fully reopened when the work was completed.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.