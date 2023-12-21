It’s a Cajun Christmas at ZooWorld!

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As far as I can tell, there is only one green monster at ZooWorld because “Elfigator” Shelby is Santa’s busy helper.

As the Christmas season comes to an end, stop by ZooWorld’s Cajun Christmas for adorable holiday spirit, all your Santa photoshoot needs (humans or pets), and take advantage of a ZooWorld membership sale you can’t beat. Don’t forget about the special snow to play in that Santa brings only to ZooWorld!

Friday, December 22, pet photos with Santa will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Up until Sunday, December 24, photos with Santa will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and photos with the Green Christmas Monster will be available from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Check out ZooWorld’s Facebook page for everything you need to know about membership deals, park hours, and more.

