Man wanted for sexual offense against a child arrested

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigators state a man wanted in the county for a sex offense against a child was arrested in Alabama.

Deputies said Michael Butts, 54, from Lee County in Alabama, had a felony warrant in Bay County for a sex offense against a child under 12 years of age. They added that Michael Butts is registered as a sex offender in Bay County.

Investigators said on December 21st, they directed Lee County Sheriff’s Office to Michael Butt’s location in Alabama and he was taken into custody. They said Butts is being held in Lee County, Alabama, awaiting extradition back to Florida.

