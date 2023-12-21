Memorial service held for longest-standing Walton County sheriff

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Quinn McMillian, the longest-standing Walton County sheriff, died December 9 at the age of 83.

To honor him, a memorial service was held Wednesday at his long-time church, the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

“I’m proud of his legacy, and that he was able to serve the people of Walton County,” McMillian’s daughter Alicia said. “That was something that was the most important to him, is people coming together. And being there for each other.”

People gathered at the service, looking back on fond memories of the former sheriff.

“He’d done a lot of good, he really did. I was proud of him, I really was. I was proud to know him, I was proud to hang out with him and we had some good times,” Glen Adkison, McMillian’s cousin, said.

Born and raised in DeFuniak Springs, McMillian took office on January 6, 1981, and served until 2000. In the time he was sheriff, a lot was changing throughout the county.

“There [were] eight deputies when he started, and more than 200 hundred when he left. I mean, it was crazy growth in Walton County,” Alicia said.

His family said he never shied away from his life’s mission: helping others.

“He was known as a sheriff for the people. That was his life’s mission,” Alicia said. “He impacted so many people, and their careers too, and giving them a chance to work with the sheriff’s office and to start their careers, and a lot of them are still with the sheriff’s office today.”

McMillian leaves a lasting legacy that his family members said would be kept alive through neighbor helping neighbor.

“He would find people that needed help. And he’d help them,” Adkison said. “Knowing how he grew up, we all grew up that way. It was hard. Times were hard. But he made it. He made it. He didn’t let anything detour him from those goals he had in life.”

In 2023, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners named the new public access road to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex in DeFuniak Springs after Sheriff McMillian.

