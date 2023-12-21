Merry Mornings: making Christmas cookies

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Thursday Dec. 21 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Merry Mornings’ segment, we learned how to make and decorate Christmas cookies!

Mandy Gainey, adjunct professor at Gulf Coast State College, taught us how to put together sweet treats that Santa will love!

Recipe for Cookie Frosting:

Sugar Cookie Frosting Frosts approximately 24 cookies

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup butter room temperature

• 1/4 cup vegetable shortening

• 3 cups powdered sugar

• 2 tsp clear vanilla extract

• 1/4 cup heavy cream can sub milk (approx 2 tbsp), if desired. Instructions

• In a mixing bowl, start by creaming the butter and vegetable shortening until it becomes smooth. Use the lowest setting on your mixer.

• Add one cup of powdered sugar, followed by just enough milk or heavy cream to blend the powdered sugar and butter mixture together.

• Repeat this step for the remaining powdered sugar, continuing to mix on the lowest setting. At this point, the frosting should be quite thick.

• Now, add the vanilla extract (or flavoring of your choice) and mix thoroughly into the frosting.

• To achieve your desired frosting consistency, gradually add small amounts of milk or heavy cream at a time. Keep the mixer on the lowest setting while doing this.

• Once you’ve reached the ideal consistency, divide the frosting into separate bowls and add gel food coloring to achieve your desired colors.

• Transfer the colored frosting into piping bags for decorating the cooled cookies, or you can use a knife to spread it onto the cookies.

Recipe for Sugar Cookies:

Cut Out Sugar Cookies Serving: 24 cookies

Ingredients

• 1 cup (222g) butter room temperature

• 1 cup (233g) granulated sugar

• 1.5 tsp vanilla extract

• .5 tsp almond extract

• 1 egg

• 3 cups (456g) flour

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 1 batch Sugar Cookie Frosting Instructions

• Preheat oven to 350°F. (180°C)

• Cream together the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer for a full 2 minutes.

• Scrape sides of bowl and add in vanilla, almond extract and egg. Mix until combined.

• Add flour and baking powder to the bowl. Mix slowly at first gradually getting faster until the dough comes together. The texture should be like Playdoh. Add a little flour or water if needed to get it to a soft, pliable consistency.

• Use a rolling pin and roll the dough onto a floured surface until 1/4-1/2 inch thick, depending on the size of your cookie cutter. (Roll out to your desired FINISHED thickness.)

• Use cookie cutters and cut out desired shapes. Transfer the cookies to an un-greased cookie sheet. • Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 7-11 minutes or until the centers are puffy and no longer glossy. Pull the cookies out of the oven BEFORE they start turning brown for a soft cookie.

• Frost with your favorite Sugar Cookie Frosting and enjoy! NOTE: if using unsalted butter, add 1 tsp salt to dough along with flour and baking powder.

