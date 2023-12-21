Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport could be getting a new safety measure

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport will soon add another safety measure.

This is all part of helping keep the airport safe, and the growing northwest side of the community.

They are adding a level of safety to northwest Bay County.

“For a long time, we were the biggest thing out in here northwest Bay County,” said Parker McClellan, Executive Director of ECP airport. “You’ve got Latitude Margaritaville and the airport and all the growth that is happening. It’s an increased demand in medical services.”

The airport authority temporarily approved to house a Bay County fire truck.

“We have first responders, but this will give advanced life support at right here at the airport,” said McClellan.

The fire truck will also serve the new communities in the northwest part of the county.

“That is going to greatly Increase our ability primarily emergency medical services EMS services at the ALS non-transport level,” said Bob Majka Bay County county manager.

To provide faster service to the community on the northwest side of the county, Bay County Fire will have a truck stationed here at the ECP airport, sharing space in the public safety building.

“Improve dispatch response time significantly. one thing important to keep in mind is that part of the county is rural in nature,” said Majka.

This will also serve while the new fire station on 388 is built. and will serve a large area, creating a safer and faster service, helping those in northwest Bay County.

“Pretty much over there where the Airport is to westward to 79 and north and south to the county line south down there to the Panama City Beach city limits south,” said Majka.

County officials say the fire station will not be built for a few more years, However, the new fire truck proposal will now have to go in front of the county commission for final approval.

