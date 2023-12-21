Panama City Beach lifeguards reflect on 2023 season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the most popular beach destinations in the south encountered its fair share of media attention over the summer. Panama City Beach made national headlines at one point for leading the nation in beach deaths in 2023.

However, lifeguards on the beach are using this year as a learning opportunity for 2024.

“The thing I have to say the most with what I’ve learned over the 2023 season is that most of our rescues come from simple non-compliance with the lifeguard pleading with the individual to stay out of the water when we close the water due to double red flags,” said Beach Safety Director for PCB Fire Rescue Daryl Paul.

Paul said his team members gave it their all during the 2023 lifeguard season.

“Our lifeguards did a valiant effort this year in 2023,” he said. “They made 1.1 million public contacts, and we collect all that data in our analytics collection.”

Paul also reported that 237 rescues were performed.

However, there were several heartbreaks too.

“For the 2023 lifeguarding season, [there were] nine drownings in total between the county and Panama City Beach,” Paul said.

Lifeguards and each city council member said they are doing what they can to mitigate these numbers.

“We got really good support through the fire department’s administration and the city’s administration with pushing forward new ordinances,” Paul said.

Beach council members passed an ordinance in September that requires every short-term vacation rental in the city to have the beach flag warning system.

Paul also wants to improve public outreach in schools and businesses.

“We recently purchased a rip current simulator that I’m hoping I can get into any school, any business, anywhere that has a staff or just a group of people that want to learn about rip currents,” he said.

Beach safety officials said spotting a rip current could be a lifesaver.

“You could possibly save someone’s life on shore just by explaining a rip current to them,” Paul said.

Paul told NewsChannel 7 there are currently three full-time lifeguard jobs that need to be filled. You can visit Panama City Beach’s government website to apply for a lifeguard position.

You can also learn more about short-term rental regulations by clicking on this link.

