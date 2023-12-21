State Supreme Court gives opinion on court consolidation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Earlier this year, Newschannel 7 reported about the Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice ordering a study, under Governor Ron DeSantis, looking into consolidating judicial circuits in the state.

State Attorney for the 14th Judicial Circuit, Larry Basford, who covers many Northwest Florida counties, spoke against consolidating the circuits.

One reason was because it would require local citizens to drive far to handle state court matters.

The state Supreme Court issued an opinion Thursday, agreeing with Basford and others who’ve spoken out against consolidating.

The highest court of the state found in their study, there is no compelling need to redraw the circuits.

Opinion_SC2023-1708 by Candace Newman on Scribd

