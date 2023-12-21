State Supreme Court gives opinion on court consolidation

14th Judicial Circuit
14th Judicial Circuit(WJHG)
By Candace Newman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Earlier this year, Newschannel 7 reported about the Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice ordering a study, under Governor Ron DeSantis, looking into consolidating judicial circuits in the state.

State Attorney for the 14th Judicial Circuit, Larry Basford, who covers many Northwest Florida counties, spoke against consolidating the circuits.

One reason was because it would require local citizens to drive far to handle state court matters.

The state Supreme Court issued an opinion Thursday, agreeing with Basford and others who’ve spoken out against consolidating.

The highest court of the state found in their study, there is no compelling need to redraw the circuits.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend.
Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend
Bay County Fire will soon move one of their fire trucks t o ECP temporarily
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport could be getting a new safety measure
Born and raised in DeFuniak Springs, McMillian took office on January 6, 1981 and served until...
Memorial service held for longest-standing Walton County sheriff
Bay County hosts 12th annual Christmas event at H.G. Harders Park
Bay County hosts annual Christmas event
Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains

Latest News

Arnold High School’s head football coach has reportedly stepped down from the position.
Arnold High School head football coach reportedly steps down
Mandy Gainey stopped by the WJHG studio on Dec. 21 to show us how to decorate Christmas cookies!
Merry Mornings: making Christmas cookies
Merry Mornings: decorating Christmas cookies pt. 1
This week's 850Strong Student of the Week loves learning new things.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Nicolas Lopez