This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Nicolas Lopez

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As a middle schooler, there is a lot to learn.

Between his studies football, basketball, and beta club, 6th grader Nicolas Lopez wants to do it all.

Nicolas said, “I like to learn new things every day. I feel like that is one of the best things about school, learning things you don’t know.”

His teachers said he is an active learner.

“He incorporates humor in everything. Which actually its funny, he teaches me too, the kids always do. I learn a lot from them as well. He is very hands on. He asks a lot of questions, and I Iove to tell my kids there are no dumb questions, ask away. He will make sure he asks and gets clarification on everything. He even throws little bits and pieces of information in there like little side facts that he might know about. So, he’s always teaching everybody else too. He’s a very hands-on, verbal learning, but he’s very polite and respectful all the same,” said Bonifay K-8 Teacher, Courtney Corbin.

Tackling math at the moment, Nic said there is always a new challenge.

“It’s a bunch of letters and numbers so it’s a little confusion, but it’s better when I see it cause then I can work it out.

He has also found a new interest in music.

He said he wasn’t too sure about band when he got his schedule for 6th grade, “but then I got further into it and started learning how to play the instruments and I just really liked it.”

Nic’s plans for the future? “Football,” he said, along with back up plans of “going to college and being a lawyer.”

Sticking with Nic’s mindset to help people. He said his advice of what makes a great student great is to, “Just be yourself.”

Congratulations Nicolas!

