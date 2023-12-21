Thursday Forecast

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bundle up! We’re waking up to more cold temperatures this morning!

It’s another quiet start on satellite and radar with Wednesday’s cloud cover clearing out overnight. As a result, expect to enjoy some chilly sunshine this morning.

Temperatures will rise nicely by mid-day, with a return to the 60s on the way for our area. By 1 or 2 p.m., highs will range from the low 60s inland to the mid-60s at the coast.

More clouds are on the way for this afternoon and evening. Watch for initially thin high-level clouds to breeze in from the west, increasing in coverage overnight.

Increasing clouds are positive for those who are tired of the frigid starts. We should muster up enough insulation tonight to hold onto the 40s for all of the area.

Clouds will continue to dominate our skies into the weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies through Sunday. Around that time, we’ll also begin to watch for rain to return to the Panhandle.

The best chance for rain over the next 7 days is likely Christmas Day itself, with a very good chance you encounter moderate to heavy rainfall at some point during your day. Those rain chances decrease, but still linger, through Wednesday of next week.

