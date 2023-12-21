Tinder expands offering of invite-only $499 monthly membership

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re single, this might be good news for you.

Now, you can pay $500 a month to endlessly swipe profiles on Tinder.

The dating app is offering a new service called Tinder Select.

You have to be invited and according to Tinder, only 1% of its users receive an invitation.

If you get one, you’ll be able to access the service for that hefty price tag.

The membership gets you a badge on your profile indicating that you are a Select member. You can also message users without matching first and Tinder promises that you will be seen by its most sought-after profiles.

Tinder Select was first rolled out in September and is now expanding.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend.
Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend
Bay County hosts 12th annual Christmas event at H.G. Harders Park
Bay County hosts annual Christmas event
Bay County Fire will soon move one of their fire trucks t o ECP temporarily
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport could be getting a new safety measure
Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains
Inflatables, lights and more await at the Christmas Drive Through.
Scotts Ferry General Store & Campground holds “Christmas Campground Drive-Through”

Latest News

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
10 people were killed in a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech rescue service says
James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on...
High school freshman dies when having stroke during swim practice
Arnold High School’s head football coach has reportedly stepped down from the position.
Arnold High School head football coach reportedly steps down
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect