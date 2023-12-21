Two City of Parker council members resign

PARKER OFFICIALS RESIGN
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two City of Parker council members have resigned in less than 24 hours. Tuesday evening Council member Stacie Galbreath resigned at the Parker Council meeting. Wednesday Council member April Gibson also resigned.

Both women said the resignations had to do with Senate Bill 774, a new law which will require mayors and elected municipal officials to file Form 6 and disclose all assets and liabilities more than a thousand dollars.

Gibson said the disclosure is intrusive.

“That’s a huge concern,” Gibson said. “It’s also a safety concern because I have all of my valuables listed to public record in my home. I don’t think it’s safe. I don’t think it’s fair and I think this was a huge misstep by the state of Florida and by Desantis signing this and I’m a huge Desantis supporter.”

Previously, city and town council members were required to file form 1 disclosing assets and liabilities exceeding $10,000.

Galbreath said the Form 6 requires information in far more detail.

“The form is pretty in depth,” Galbreath said. “You are required to list all of your sources of income and where they come from. Any businesses that you have. You’re required to list anybody who pays your business a thousand dollars or more if it equals 10% of the revenue and you’re required to list your net worth.”

Bay County Officials tell News Channel 7 county commissioners have been filling out Form 6 for years.

To view the law click here .

To view the form visit this pdf.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains
This seasonal ice rink is the perfect opportunity to share some of your favorite holiday...
Ice Skating in Florida at The Village of Baytowne Wharf
A pedestrian was killed in Bay County after being hit by an SUV.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Bay County
Bozeman senior signs baseball scholarship Monday
Trey Power signs with Alabama State
Jessica Foster has won the competition for 2023!
Jessica Foster crowned 2023 Gingerbread competition winner!

Latest News

PARKER OFFICIALS RESIGN
PARKER OFFICIALS RESIGN
FIRE AT JADEWOOD CIRCLE
FIRE AT JADEWOOD CIRCLE
CJ Campbell talks about getting his shot with FAU
Rain chances return by the end of the coming weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast