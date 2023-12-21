Two City of Parker council members resign

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two City of Parker council members have resigned in less than 24 hours. Tuesday evening Council member Stacie Galbreath resigned at the Parker Council meeting. Wednesday Council member April Gibson also resigned.

Both women said the resignations had to do with Senate Bill 774, a new law which will require mayors and elected municipal officials to file Form 6 and disclose all assets and liabilities more than a thousand dollars.

Gibson said the disclosure is intrusive.

“That’s a huge concern,” Gibson said. “It’s also a safety concern because I have all of my valuables listed to public record in my home. I don’t think it’s safe. I don’t think it’s fair and I think this was a huge misstep by the state of Florida and by Desantis signing this and I’m a huge Desantis supporter.”

Previously, city and town council members were required to file form 1 disclosing assets and liabilities exceeding $10,000.

Galbreath said the Form 6 requires information in far more detail.

“The form is pretty in depth,” Galbreath said. “You are required to list all of your sources of income and where they come from. Any businesses that you have. You’re required to list anybody who pays your business a thousand dollars or more if it equals 10% of the revenue and you’re required to list your net worth.”

Bay County Officials tell News Channel 7 county commissioners have been filling out Form 6 for years.

To view the law click here .

To view the form visit this pdf.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.