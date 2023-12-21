Two teens facing charges for Crestview area school hoax call

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities in Okaloosa County stated that fourteen-year-olds, believed to be part of a national swatting group, are being charged in relation to a “swatting” call made to a Crestview area school in November.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Investigators had been working to learn who had made the hoax call to the Baker School at the beginning of November. Officials said the swatting call, which came into the Crestview Police Department at 8:46 a.m., said there was an armed individual preparing to start a mass shooting at Baker School. Crestview High and other area schools were also locked down as a precaution.

Authorities said at a press conference Thursday they had traced the call to an address in Mansfield in Texas, where police there conducted an interview there with Camwryn Gulley, 14, who reportedly told them Landyn Whittington of Baker, Floridaasked for a member of the group to swat Baker School.

The group calls itself “LulzSEC” and is believed responsible for swatting incidents across the U.S. and in Canada.

The Mansfield Police Department reportedly got a search warrant for Gulley’s cell phone which had information leading back to Whittington and the “LulzSEC”. Gulley said to investigators he knows Whittington from that group and through online gaming.

OCSO officials said Gulley is expected to be extradited from Texas to Okaloosa County where he faces charges of making an electronic threat of a mass shooting, making a false report of firearms being used in a violent manner, use of a two-communication device to facilitate a felony, as well as interference with school functions.

They said Whittington has been tied to multiple swatting calls across the country, including in Ewing New Jersey, Buckeye Arizona, Clayton Indiana, and Houston Texas, and that he faces multiple felonies in connection with those cases.

Okaloosa School Superintendent Marcus Chambers and Sheriff Aden urged parents to speak with their students about the serious consequences of making such statements and remind them to report any suspicious activity to their school resource officer or administrators.

