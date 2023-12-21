Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skies will clear overnight tonight in NWFL with lows in the 30s inland and low 40s at the coast. Expect more sun on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s. The warm up continues into the weekend (near 70) with periods of sun and clouds. Lows pressure will bring rain chances back Sunday night, into Monday (Christmas) and maybe Tuesday. 1-2″ of rain will be possible.

