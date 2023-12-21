Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skies will clear overnight tonight in NWFL with lows in the 30s inland and low 40s at the coast. Expect more sun on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s. The warm up continues into the weekend (near 70) with periods of sun and clouds. Lows pressure will bring rain chances back Sunday night, into Monday (Christmas) and maybe Tuesday. 1-2″ of rain will be possible.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains
This seasonal ice rink is the perfect opportunity to share some of your favorite holiday...
Ice Skating in Florida at The Village of Baytowne Wharf
A pedestrian was killed in Bay County after being hit by an SUV.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Bay County
Jessica Foster has won the competition for 2023!
Jessica Foster crowned 2023 Gingerbread competition winner!
Bozeman senior signs baseball scholarship Monday
Trey Power signs with Alabama State

Latest News

Rain chances return by the end of the coming weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Clouds increase Wednesday with temperatures on the rise through Saturday
More clouds, warmer temps to cap off the work week
Rain chances return by the end of the weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday Forecast 12/19/23
Chilly day with a frost or freeze on the way