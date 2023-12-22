Arnold head football coach Shawn Campbell resigns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold head football coach Shawn Campbell has resigned from that job, ending his more than three year run as the Marlins head coach. Coach Campbell came to Arnold as an assistant under then head coach Norriss Vaughan back in 2020. He took over as head coach of the Marlins in October of that season after coach Vaughan stepped down due to COVID concerns. So Campbell guiding the team for three full seasons in 21-22-and-23. His overall record in that time 4-24. This past season particularly difficult, though to be fair, the team’s starting quarterback suffered a season ending injury in August. His best athlete Chance Jenkins transferred to Bozeman where he had a big season. Other key players transferred as well. Coach Campbell telling me Thursday afternoon his decision to step down at this time being steered by his desire to head back to Georgia to be closer to, and help take care of his mother, who is Waycross, Georgia. Campbell coached in the Peach State for 20 years before, and he says he intends to stay in coaching up that way. Adding he has some things in the works. Arnold A.D. Rick Green telling us they are beginning a national search immediately to hire the right coach for Arnold, with the goal of having that new coach in place in time for the spring strength and conditioning season.

