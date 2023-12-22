Bay County Historical Society on the history of tourism

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Kenny Redd, the President of the Bay County Historical Society came in for our monthly history Friday to tell us what’s happening the next upcoming weeks.

This week, he tells us all about the Bay County Historical Museum’s popular exhibit on the history of tourism here in Panama City Beach. Including two key figures involved in building the industry up to what we now know it as!

For more information on upcoming events and museum hours, you can visit their website Historical Society of Bay County | Local history Museum | Panama City (baycohistory.org).

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.