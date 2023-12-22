CJ Campbell A Former FSU Back on The Move To FAU

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Spending three seasons under Coach Norvell at Florida State University, one of their running backs has made the decision to bet on himself and transfer to Florida Atlantic University.

C.J Campbell is no stranger to new territory. As a freshman he walked onto the FSU football team as a preferred walked on.

Although, C. J came onto campus with an academic scholarship, his dream was to have a football scholarship with the program.

Having already experienced the thrill of playing for his favorite team and scoring touchdowns. C.J decided to bet on himself to make his big dream come to fruition. So, he entered the transfer portal and landed at FAU.

C.J is now on a full ride football scholarship with two years of eligibility remaining.

