CJ Campbell A Former FSU Back on The Move To FAU

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Spending three seasons under Coach Norvell at Florida State University, one of their running backs has made the decision to bet on himself and transfer to Florida Atlantic University.

C.J Campbell is no stranger to new territory. As a freshman he walked onto the FSU football team as a preferred walked on.

Although, C. J came onto campus with an academic scholarship, his dream was to have a football scholarship with the program.

Having already experienced the thrill of playing for his favorite team and scoring touchdowns. C.J decided to bet on himself to make his big dream come to fruition. So, he entered the transfer portal and landed at FAU.

C.J is now on a full ride football scholarship with two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnold High School’s head football coach has reportedly stepped down from the position.
Arnold High School head football coach reportedly steps down
Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend.
Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend
BCSO: Federal fugitive arrested after chase
BCSO: Federal fugitive arrested after chase
Bay County Fire will soon move one of their fire trucks t o ECP temporarily
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport could be getting a new safety measure
Born and raised in DeFuniak Springs, McMillian took office on January 6, 1981 and served until...
Memorial service held for longest-standing Walton County sheriff

Latest News

Three Blountstown sign Wednesday, along with one from Mosley, Sneads and Bay each
A handful of football players take part in CFB National Signing Day
Student Athlete of the Week
Josiah Dunlap a true leader on a successful Arnold boys soccer team
Area scores and highlights for Monday, December 18th
Bozeman senior signs baseball scholarship Monday
Trey Power signs with Alabama State