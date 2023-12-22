Couple hosts large lights display to bring joy to the community

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started as a neighborly competition became a family tradition.

The holidays have a way of making a Grinch out of really any of us, but the Browns said this is a way they can share joy.

Southport becomes the North Pole with a Florida flair.

Freddy Brown said it started in Lynn Haven.

“Me and my buddy started about 20 years ago, kind of like a contest situation, but we really got serious,” said Brown. “He gave up on it because he knew he couldn’t compete.“

In a new home, Freddy and Sunny Brown really got plugged into the holiday spirit, lighting the nights for 12 years.

The couple said it’s a challenge that makes them appreciate their marriage that much more.

“I couldn’t do without her. She’s so patient with me because it takes, It takes a long time to do it,” Freddy explained.

The work starts in September.

The youngest and the oldest in the Brown family get involved in that large task.

“They come over and help us fix things and tear things up and so it’s a lot of fun,” Freddy said.

Brown Town has grown over the years, in the lights displayed and the number of family members represented.

“They’re our number one elves,” Sunny said.

Sunny now has a new little elf added this year that she calls granddaughter.

“She’ll get to take her first pictures. They’re coming down here on Christmas Eve, so she’ll be able to take her first pictures out here,” Sunny exclaimed.

Putting this spectacular together, the hours and hours of work, and of course paying the electricity bill is all worth the price when they see people’s reaction.

“This couple came by, Well, it was a mother and her children in a van, and she told Sunny one night, she says this is our Christmas,” Freddy said.

The Browns love helping bring families together.

“We see the even the older folks, the elderly, some of their children, bring the elderly by here and just to see their faces,” Freddy said.

A family tradition for the Brown family has become a family tradition for families all over the neighborhood.

“My parents actually live right next door to us, so when Christmas comes around we all gather, we’ll take the whole family through here,” said neighbor, Robert Yates.

Yates and Butch Doral said they’ve been doing that for five years now.

“It’s a really good symbol of Christmas,” Robert said.

“Having the community come out too is really awesome. All the people who get to enjoy it. So, it really brings the community together,” Robert added.

They even bring their four-legged family member with them.

“She goes for a ride, loves the cold air,” Robert said.

The Browns said they couldn’t imagine Christmas without doing the lights display.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at Brown Town this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

You can also get some candy from some of his elves.

The address is 9304 North Holland Road, Panama City, FL.

