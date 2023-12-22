FHSAA comes out with tentative football class and district assignments

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Area high school football teams have a better idea of in what class and district they will be competing in come the Fall. Friday the FHSAA put out it’s tentative class and district assignments. And at least for now, here’s how it looks for area teams, Mosley and Niceville will share 5A district-one, Arnold in with Choctaw, FWB and Rickards. In district two Bay for now in a three team 3A district with Pensacola and West Florida. South Walton Freeport, Walton and Catholic in a common 2A district. Another 2A district has Bozeman, Marianna, NBH and Rutherford together. And the rural districts look like this, Vernon, Holmes, Graceville Chipley among others in region one. Blountstown, Cottondale, Franklin, Liberty, St. Joe, Sneads and Wewa all part of region two. Again these assignments tentative until appeals are heard in mid january. The remaining fall sport classifications will be released in January.

For more information from the FHSAA click here.

