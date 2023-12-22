Foodie Friday: red or white wine braised short rib

You can also have this meal cooked for you in the comfort of your home!
Chef Nathan Davis is the owner of 'The Polished Chef,' and they cook custom meals inside their...
Chef Nathan Davis is the owner of 'The Polished Chef,' and they cook custom meals inside their clients' homes.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Friday Dec. 22 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s Foodie Friday, we featured chef Nathan Davis with The Polished Chef. He cooked white wine braised short rib for us.

What is The Polished Chef?

The Polished Chef offers a food experience inside your home. It was started by Chef Nathan Davis during the pandemic, and now the company has grown to nine employees! They offer “an elegant culinary experience in the comfort and privacy of your home,” according to the Instagram page.

Getting in touch:

Connect with The Polished Chef on Facebook here and Instagram here. They also just launched a YouTube page. Go here to subscribe and watch some food videos.

To book their services, go here.

Previous segments with Chef Nathan:

In November, Chef Nathan made some delicious biscuits and gravy. Go here to see the segments and the recipe.

In October, Chef Nathan cooked meatballs and polenta. Go here to see the segments and the recipe.

Recipes for red or white wine braised short rib:

Ingredients:

- 1 Chuck roast

- 1/2 bottle red wine (or white wine like Sauvignon Blanc)

- 2 cups beef stock

- 1 yellow onion medium dice

- 2 carrots medium dice 2 stalks celery medium dice

- 2 tablespoon tomato paste

- 1 bay leaf

- 2 Rosemary sprigs

- 1 cup flour

- Salt and pepper

Also: - Parmesan Risotto (1 cup), Arborio rice (1 box), chicken stock, 1/2 cup shaved Parmesan, 1/2 stick butter

How to prepare it:

- Cut Chuck roast into 2x2 sections.

- Lightly coat with flour and sear on all sides and set aside.

- Add diced vegetables and tomato paste to pan and sauté until soft then add stock and red wine bringing to a simmer.

- Add the seared meat and place lid and bake for 2 1/2 hours at 350 until tender.

- Parmesan Risotto (1 cup), Arborio rice (1 box), chicken stock, 1 bottle of white wine, 1 cup diced yellow onions, 1/2 cup shaved Parmesan, 1/2 stick butter

- Sauté onion over medium heat until translucent.

- Then add rice and lightly brown then add 1/2 cup chicken stock stirring until it is almost gone.

- Then add 1/2 cup white or red wine while continuing to stir the whole time then alternate for about 30 minutes until 2 cups of each is used and rice is tender.

- Add Parmesan cheese and stir and enjoy!

