FSU Board of Trustees approves lawsuit against the ACC amid grant of rights dispute

The board voted unanimously to file complaints against the ACC on seven counts
Fans are disappointed the Seminoles are left out of college playoffs.(WCTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Board of Trustees held a meeting Friday, where they voted unanimously to file legal action against the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins said, “It’s important to act when the university is under challenge... Today we have come to a crossroad with the ACC.”

During the Friday meeting, the board announced the legal action against the ACC, which includes one count of violation of public policy, one count of breach of fiduciary duty, one count of breach of contract, one count of unenforceable penalties and one count of restraint of trade. The vote was unopposed.

A graphic was shown as Tallahassee Attorney David Ashburn, who is representing the board, spoke, reflecting penalty amounts universities would have to pay in order to exit the ACC. As of 2023, the penalty amount sits at over $500 million, specifically $572,000,000.

However, Ashburn claims ACC’s penalty package is a violation of Florida Statutes under Florida law. “We are alleging that the penalty package, both the grant of rights individually and conjunction with the several withdrawal penalty is a violation,” said Ashburn.

In FSU’s 32 year long affiliation with the ACC it has brought in 91 conference championships. But the funding gap sits at over $30 million per team, per year.

Ashburn stated the only reduction in the ESPN agreement would be the share that FSU is currently paid. “If FSU were to withdraw, it would simply be that,” said Ashburn.

Back in August, the board of trustees held a meeting where they initially discussed the program exiting the ACC. If the program were to decide to leave the ACC, it would affect the ACC’s deal with ESPN, which does not expire until 2036.

On Friday, Ashburn said, “The ACC has failed to appropriately give FSU the value it’s athletic program media rights. They deluded those rights going forward.”

This meeting comes after Florida State was the first undefeated (13-0) power five team to not make it into the College Football Playoffs, but during the meeting, it was emphasized that these motions have been a long time coming.

“This is not a reaction. We’ve spent a lot of time on this carefully… We have to do what’s best for our University and for our Athletics Department,” said FSU President Richard McCullough.

To read Florida State Trustees’ full lawsuit against the ACC, click here.

