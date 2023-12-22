Local Small Business Holiday Struggle

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several local small business owners say they are experiencing some holiday headaches.

Many business owners at Pier Park in Panama City Beach, say sales aren’t as high as they were last year.

Angela Miller is the owner of accessories on the boardwalk.

She said for the first time ever she’s doing her after-Christmas sale before Christmas.

It’s all in an effort to help drive sales and bring customers through the door.

“They’re a little off from the year before. So we got lots of parking out here and there’s no crowds and so we were hoping for a little bit better and we went ahead and started our sale before Christmas,” said Miller. “Usually, we wait until after Christmas when things go half price, but now we’re doing Christmas half off all The Simply Southern items; everything else is 25 off.”

Shimmering Seas owner Laurie Olshefski said her shop is in a similar boat when it comes to sales.

She said she’s hoping the community will show more love to local businesses.

“If they don’t support the local business then they won’t be there when they really want it,” said Olshefski. “So some of the reasons they don’t come to Pier Park during the season is because it’s so busy and they can’t find parking. Well, that’s not the case now. We have people here to serve and we’re ready to help.” everybody and it’s hard when they’re not coming in. But I thank all the ones that are coming in because small business is tough and retail is tough.”

Small business owners say they cannot thrive without the community’s help.

