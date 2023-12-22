Olaf joins The Market at St. Andrews
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Come in your favorite holiday attire and join Olaf as he wraps up the holiday season the only way he knows how, with the gift of song.
Sing all your favorite hits as you stroll through amazing vendors looking for last minute gifts.
Located at Oaks by the Bay Park, The Market at St. Andrews is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Olaf will be there cheery faced from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
See below for a full list of vendors and don’t forget to carry on the fun in Historic St. Andrews by visiting at the Panama City Publishing Company Museum to check out their new exhibits!
The Market at St. Andrews Saturday, December 22:
Under the Pavilion: Sing Along with Olaf
Food Trucks: Coffee Cove
Donut NV
St. Andrews Yacht Club
Grandma Di’s Kettle Corn
Campos Family Farm
Saber Sharp Knife Sharpening
The Joyful Lily
Borstel Bonsai/Quail
Panhandle Shrimp
Henry Potter Birdhouses
Weslowski Farms
Green Gate Olive Grove
Terra Bella Soaps
Purecka Farms
Sheffield’s Hope
Beaded Dragonfly
Khomsa Trading
R & R Kreations
Gyp-Sea Biscuits
Bling by the Bay II
Skinny B’s Butter Tarts & Brownies
Days to Remember
Bama Mans Jams
Tide & Till
Sunkissed and Company
Good Vibes Kava Bar
Chihuahua & Company
Selachi Jewels
Classy Sassy Boutique
Ladyfish Designs
Gallienne Farms
Cornerstone Creations
Scooter’s Treats
Too Broke Girls Creations
Anna M Creates
Beachy Girls and Me
Courtney’s Crafty Creations
Let’s Loaf About It
Bored Grandma Designs
TLM Red Barn Creations
AMA’s Jewelry Box
The Heart Filled Home
Rhoyal Xtravagant Luxurious Cosmetics
Thai Crepe
BK Designs
Wooden Things
Garden of Eaten
Nantucket Blue Bakery
Lee’s Coffee Bean
Candles by Sue
