Olaf joins The Market at St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Come in your favorite holiday attire and join Olaf as he wraps up the holiday season the only way he knows how, with the gift of song.

Sing all your favorite hits as you stroll through amazing vendors looking for last minute gifts.

Located at Oaks by the Bay Park, The Market at St. Andrews is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Olaf will be there cheery faced from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

See below for a full list of vendors and don’t forget to carry on the fun in Historic St. Andrews by visiting at the Panama City Publishing Company Museum to check out their new exhibits!

The Market at St. Andrews Saturday, December 22:

Under the Pavilion: Sing Along with Olaf

Food Trucks: Coffee Cove

Donut NV

St. Andrews Yacht Club

Grandma Di’s Kettle Corn

Campos Family Farm

Saber Sharp Knife Sharpening

The Joyful Lily

Borstel Bonsai/Quail

Panhandle Shrimp

Henry Potter Birdhouses

Weslowski Farms

Green Gate Olive Grove

Terra Bella Soaps

Purecka Farms

Sheffield’s Hope

Beaded Dragonfly

Khomsa Trading

R & R Kreations

Gyp-Sea Biscuits

Bling by the Bay II

Skinny B’s Butter Tarts & Brownies

Days to Remember

Bama Mans Jams

Tide & Till

Sunkissed and Company

Good Vibes Kava Bar

Chihuahua & Company

Selachi Jewels

Classy Sassy Boutique

Ladyfish Designs

Gallienne Farms

Cornerstone Creations

Scooter’s Treats

Too Broke Girls Creations

Anna M Creates

Beachy Girls and Me

Courtney’s Crafty Creations

Let’s Loaf About It

Bored Grandma Designs

TLM Red Barn Creations

AMA’s Jewelry Box

The Heart Filled Home

Rhoyal Xtravagant Luxurious Cosmetics

Thai Crepe

BK Designs

Wooden Things

Garden of Eaten

Nantucket Blue Bakery

Lee’s Coffee Bean

Candles by Sue

