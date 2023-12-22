Panama City Police Department delivers Christmas gifts to seniors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s Christmas time, and the Panama City Police Department enlisted the help of Jolly Old Saint Nick to help deliver items to seniors throughout the area.

It’s a tradition that the department has done for several years now, and the goal is to make sure seniors don’t feel left out.

The Bay County Council on Aging provided officers with a list of seniors who could use some holiday help in the form of household items, clothes, bedding and more.

The officers were given shopping lists and spent their own money to provide the items. Thursday morning, Santa Claus helped the officers with the deliveries.

“To see them light up, the smiles that they have. Their opportunity to go through and see the shoes that they got, or the sheets, or the blankets, it’s great” said Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith.

“To see them bonding with them and letting them know that they’re still a vital part of our community, and still respected. There’s no better joy in the world than seeing the faces of them when you hand them the gift,” said Kris Kringle, visiting from the North Pole.

Not only were the requested items purchased and delivered- the Police Department also included food items, a reusable bag, and a Christmas card.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.