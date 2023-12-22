This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Deena Shepherd

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week we caught up with our inspiring Golden Apple Award winner at Lynn Haven Elementary School’s annual Grinchmas. Meet Deena Shepherd.

“I am overwhelmed, honored, emotional, all those things,” said Mrs. Shepherd.

She said that throughout her years of teaching she still thinks back to the start of it all. “I’ve done several things in between, but my first day of teaching, I was like this is it. I’ve finally hit the mark.”

Nominated by her students, they couldn’t agree more that it’s a perfect fit.

4th grader Gabi Berry said, “She loves us and is very special to me.”

Mrs. Shepherd’s classroom overflows with knowledge as she teaches everything from English Language Arts, social studies, and science, with math being her favorite.

“They love math. It’s shorts easy steps, so it’s easier to get them engage in math,” said Mrs. Shepherd.

This title of favorite subject holds true for her students.

“Now it’s math, because I’m so good at it because of her,” said 4th grader Emily Hughes.

With this love for math, you may be wondering Mrs. Shepherd’s techniques.

She said, “I do small groups, so that I can see them in front of me and maybe catch mistakes that they make. So that works.”

Her favorite part of teaching? She said, “Just the relationships that I build with the kids is just a lot of fun. We just work hard together. Through the thick and the thin, we’re together.”

Her students also seem to have a long list of reasons for nominating her.

Gabi said, “It would take all night,” and Emily added, “It would take all year. She deserves this because she is one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.”

Congratulations Mrs. Shepherd!

