Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mostly cloudy night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 40s. On Friday it will start off cloudy with sun returning by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70. Clouds return Christmas Eve with rain likely Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day. Right now 1-2″ of rain is likely. Temperatures cool down a bit and the clouds slowly exit Tuesday into Wednesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

