Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mostly cloudy night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 40s. On Friday it will start off cloudy with sun returning by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70. Clouds return Christmas Eve with rain likely Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day. Right now 1-2″ of rain is likely. Temperatures cool down a bit and the clouds slowly exit Tuesday into Wednesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO: Federal fugitive arrested after chase
BCSO: Federal fugitive arrested after chase
Crash
FHP: Three injured in multi-vehicle crash
Arnold High School’s head football coach has reportedly stepped down from the position.
Arnold High School head football coach reportedly steps down
Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend.
Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend
Bay County Fire will soon move one of their fire trucks t o ECP temporarily
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport could be getting a new safety measure

Latest News

Rain chances return to NWFL later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
A sunny start for Thursday with more clouds and warmer temperatures for the weekend
Thursday Forecast
Rain chances return by the end of the coming weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances return by the end of the coming weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast