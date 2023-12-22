Warmer this weekend, rain on Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

We’re cloudy but rain-free on the satellite and radar this morning, with temps down in the chilly 40s for most of the area. Despite the chilly feel, temperatures Friday kicked off 7 to 15 degrees warmer than Thursday morning, which gives us a head start on warming for the rest of today.

We’re expecting some extra help this afternoon as clouds thin out and press off towards the east. By mid-day, mostly to mainly skies will enter the Panhandle under the influence of mid to upper-level high pressure. Temperatures will claw their way into the upper 60s this afternoon as a result, generally 3-5 degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

For tonight, clear skies linger which will unfortunately undo that work for a chilly start to the weekend. We’ll kick off Saturday in the 40s to near-50 degrees, with mostly to mainly sunny skies after sunrise. Saturday is set to be the warmest day out of the next 7, with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees for the afternoon.

On Sunday, mild temperatures continue with highs in the upper 60s. Watch for increases in cloud coverage and rain chances as the day progresses, with isolated to scattered light showers stretching into our area from west to east late in the day. Overnight on Christmas Eve, the coverage of these relatively light showers will increase, with a 70% chance of rain Sunday Night.

By sunrise on Christmas Day (Monday), widespread moderate rainfall will engulf northwest Florida with locally heavy rainfall closer to the coastline. A slowly lifting warm front will limit instability, while a cold front sits too far west during that time to increase shear considerably. As a result, we’re not expecting any severe weather in the Panhandle, with just a few cracks of thunder possible at the immediate coastline or further south into the Gulf of Mexico.

A spotty shower could linger Tuesday and Wednesday, but the main trend here will be slowly-cooling temperatures and a slow return of sunshine by the time we get to Thursday.

