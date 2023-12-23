Bozeman succeeding with starting five who go way back!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bozeman boys basketball team is off to a great start, 10-1 as of December 22nd. And familiarity is a big key to that success.

Perhaps put it this way, 1, 2, 3, 5, 40. For everyone else, those numbers add up to 51; but for Bozeman, they add up to 5, as in their starting 5. #1 Lincoln Patterson, “Best defender. If you sit there and you need someone to lock someone down, it’s Lincoln, like he did tonight.” Bozeman head coach Matt Granville told us after a recent Bucks victory. Of #2 Jamie Hernandez Granville says ”If you just want somebody clutch and you need something going on for the team, whether it be a 3 or getting to the rim, that’s Jamie.” Of number #3 Cayden Groves, “Heart and soul. Heart and soul of the team.” Of #5 Ryder Moulder “Contagious energy in what he brings to the team. That positive energy and that “hey we can get it done” attitude.” And of #40 Noah Gray, the coach says “Rock of the team. Anchors us down inside, excellent big man.” But how are these 5 different than any other 5 across the Panhandle? Well because these same 5 have been doing it together since middle school. “We all played on JV together.” says senior forward Jamie Hernandez. “We had a class all together, 4th period we called it. 4th period Prison. We just beat each other up all day and played basketball. It was the good old days.”

“When Ryder and Noah came to the school,” adds senior guard Cayden Groves “that’s when we all started, we got a friend group, we had a 4th period basketball class Granville made. We were all hooping in there. We all tried out that year, we all made the team.”But it hasn’t been the easiest of roads for all 5 members, Lincoln was cut from the team in his 6th, 7th, and 8th grade year. But he just kept coming back and proving he belonged thanks to the support from his boys. But it hasn’t been the easiest of roads for all 5 members, Lincoln was cut from the team in his 6th, 7th, and 8th grade year. But he just kept coming back and proving he belonged thanks to the support from his boys. “All my friends, best friends,” says Patterson “they just kept giving me the strength to just keep going, keep trying, you know. And I’ve always wanted to play basketball so that’s what got me to keep trying.” And now with the 5 fully together for 1 last ride, they have 1 last group goal to accomplish.

“We just want to go as far as we can take it. We’ve got a good squad.” says Hernandez. “Really, I just be pushing the seniors because the seniors have got to be seniors, it’s the last year. We’ve got to go far this season.” adds Groves. “Our goal, is just to become better every single game. Just try to win every single game we can, see how far we can go. Just be the best Bozeman team we can.” says Patterson. And with such a hot start to their season, they’re well on their way.

