Friday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will remain mostly clear with overnight low temperatures falling into the mid 40′s inland and into upper 40′s to near 50 degrees inland.

Our warming trend continues on into Saturday with high temperatures near 70 degrees alongside mostly sunny skies. Clouds and moisture increase on Sunday during the day... rain enters into the panhandle by the evening hours. The chance of rain is 30%.

Rain chances increase to 90% on Christmas with the majority of the stronger rain and thunderstorms happening during the morning hours with high temperatures staying warm, in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees.

Once the cold front passes, we will have a decrease in temperatures to near normal values, in the low 60′s by the middle of the week.

