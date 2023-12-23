Friday Evening Forecast

Tonight will remain mostly clear with overnight low temperatures falling into the mid 40′s inland and into upper 40′s to near 50 degrees inland.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will remain mostly clear with overnight low temperatures falling into the mid 40′s inland and into upper 40′s to near 50 degrees inland.

Our warming trend continues on into Saturday with high temperatures near 70 degrees alongside mostly sunny skies. Clouds and moisture increase on Sunday during the day... rain enters into the panhandle by the evening hours. The chance of rain is 30%.

Rain chances increase to 90% on Christmas with the majority of the stronger rain and thunderstorms happening during the morning hours with high temperatures staying warm, in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees.

Once the cold front passes, we will have a decrease in temperatures to near normal values, in the low 60′s by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
FHP: Three injured in multi-vehicle crash
BCSO: Federal fugitive arrested after chase
BCSO: Federal fugitive arrested after chase
Arnold High School’s head football coach has reportedly stepped down from the position.
Arnold High School head football coach reportedly steps down
Visit Panama City Beach officials said this summer’s tourism numbers are up more than 50% from...
Local Small Business Holiday Struggle
Tommy Ford has filed to run for Bay County Sheriff, succeeding his current boss, Frank...
Bay Co. Sheriff Tommy Ford appointed to state council

Latest News

Tonight will remain mostly clear with overnight low temperatures falling into the mid 40′s...
Friday Evening Forecast
Friday Forecast 12/22/23
Warmer this weekend, rain on Christmas
Rain chances return to NWFL later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances return to NWFL later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast