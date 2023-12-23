Mexico Beach Special Meeting before Christmas falls through

Mexico Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller had to cancel a scheduled special meeting the Friday before Christmas.

“The topic would have been [to possibly reprimand] Chris Hubbard regarding some of his behavior here in Mexico Beach,” City Council Member Linda Hamilton said.

There were not enough council members present to hold a meeting.

“Two of the city council members were traveling, but there was one in town that could’ve attended the meeting, and would’ve allowed us to have a quorum, but he chose not to come,” Hamilton.

“[I was told] Mr. Wolff was on his way back to town and would be here and that Mr. Smith would be here as well,” Miller said.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the future of City Administrator Chris Hubbard. Some city officials are accusing him of poor behavior and the inability to take directions well. He is also being accused of misusing the city’s Facebook page to express his own personal feelings.

“Some people are concerned about his impulsive behavior,” Hamilton said. “He doesn’t seem to take directions well from authoritative figures.”

Hubbard didn’t attend the meeting.

“The reason why I didn’t show up at [Friday’s] meeting was because I knew the city didn’t have a quorum, so no meeting would be held,” Hubbard said.

He gave another reason. Hubbard received an email from Miller requesting that he not attend the meeting. If he chose to do so, he would have to maintain “a professional decorum.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Miller regarding the email she sent Hubbard Dec. 19. She said it’s a personal matter.

Hubbard said he just wants to be positive during the holidays.

“Honestly, it’s the Friday before Christmas on Monday,” the city administrator said. “I just want to keep things positive.”

