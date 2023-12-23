Track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve with NORAD!

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NORAD is something that you might not know about, but it’s vital for our nation’s safety.

“NORAD is a bi-national agreement between the United States and Canada,” said Luke Swanson, Chief of Combat Operations for the 601st Air Operations Center. “Our mission is to protect the homeland as we call it, or North America.”

NORAD stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command. Their regional headquarters is at Tyndall Air Force Base.

“We track everything that flies in the air from rocket ships, our jets, and civilian airliners,” said Tyler Turnmire, Airspace Management Technician with the 601st Air Operations Center.

It’s an important job that takes place daily. On top of their usual duties, NORAD has an extra special task every year on December 24.

“We track Santa when he starts his missions on Christmas Eve,” said Swanson.

“Keeping Santa safe as well, that’s one of our biggest missions. Santa has such a big impact, not only on the world, but also here,” Turnmire said.

They not only track Santa from their command center -- they also keep him protected on his flight.

“Fighter jets, F-15s, F-16s, and sometime F-22s that can all help us “build the picture” of where Santa is to continue to safely track him,” Swanson said.

There are several ways you can follow along with NORAD as they track Santa on New Year’s Eve. One of the options is through a brand-new app.

“On Christmas Eve, that’s when they’re able to use that app to quickly pull up their phone and be able to help us to track Santa all around the globe,” said Kenneth Myhre, AOC Training Officer with the 601st Air Operations Center.

NORAD uses their resources to make sure kids know where Jolly Old Saint Nick is throughout his journey across North America.

“Once he gets within the geographical bounds, we have a northern radar warning system that goes across North Canada, as well as Alaska. I think there’s about 47 of those radar sites that can actively detect Santa Claus once he enters our area,” said Swanson.

“The reason we’re able to find Santa is because of the heat that comes off of Rudolph’s red nose through our satellites. His sleigh does weigh 75,000 gumdrops, and he’s carrying 60,000 pounds of presents to boys and girls all over the world who are on the nice list,” Myhre said.

NORAD can’t spill all of the big red guy’s secrets.

“We can’t tell you exactly how high Santa flies as that is classified, but rest assured, with our three systems integrated, we always have eyes on him,” said Myhre.

After all, keeping eyes on the skies is something NORAD is trained to do.

To keep track of Santa as he makes his deliveries, download the “NORAD tracks Santa Claus” app on iTunes or the Google Play Store.

You can also visit here or call 1-877-HI-NORAD.

