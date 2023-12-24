Christmas Evening Forecast

Rain will continue throughout the rest of the night tonight & throughout our overnight as well with our overnight night low temperature falling down to near 60
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain will continue throughout the rest of the night tonight and throughout our overnight as well with our overnight night low temperature falling down to near 60 degrees across the panhandle.

Christmas morning will also remain rainy and breezy as a cold front moves across the panhandle. Rain is forecast to exit the panhandle by the afternoon and evening hours with overcast skies in it’s wake.

Patchy fog is forecast on Tuesday morning due to low lying lows and excess moisture sticking around. A secondary cold front will pass through on Tuesday which will cause a cool down for the rest of the week. Sunshine returns by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Visit Panama City Beach officials said this summer’s tourism numbers are up more than 50% from...
Local Small Business Holiday Struggle
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
A man was caught on camera stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man caught on video stealing protected fish from tank at Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Rain will continue throughout the rest of the night tonight and throughout our overnight as...
Christmas Eve Forecast
Pack your rain gear for Christmas eve because rain will return in the afternoon hours.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Pack your rain gear for Christmas eve because rain will return in the afternoon hours.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Tonight will remain mostly clear with overnight low temperatures falling into the mid 40′s...
Friday Evening Forecast