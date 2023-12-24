Christmas Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain will continue throughout the rest of the night tonight and throughout our overnight as well with our overnight night low temperature falling down to near 60 degrees across the panhandle.

Christmas morning will also remain rainy and breezy as a cold front moves across the panhandle. Rain is forecast to exit the panhandle by the afternoon and evening hours with overcast skies in it’s wake.

Patchy fog is forecast on Tuesday morning due to low lying lows and excess moisture sticking around. A secondary cold front will pass through on Tuesday which will cause a cool down for the rest of the week. Sunshine returns by the end of the workweek.

