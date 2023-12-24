Knights of Columbus gives back

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The local Knights of Columbus Council were busy Saturday morning making more than 100 meals to feed local seniors.

With about one hundred and thirty meals, the food went to meals on wheels which gave them out to seniors at the Council of Aging and to the homeless.

The Knights of Columbus said they do it to not only help those in need, but also to inspire others to get involved in their community.

Knights of Columbus Trustee, Ken Burkemper, said, “I’m not here on this planet to serve myself. I’m here on this planet to serve other people. God didn’t put us on this planet to be selfish. He put us on this planet to help each other, and if we all learn how to help each other, then we’d have a better planet.”

The Knights of Columbus didn’t stop there, they also presented a check of two thousand dollars to the Habitat for Humanity in Bay County. The Knights said they raised the money through different events.

They said this is the first check they’ve given to Habitat for Humanity, and that they want to branch out to help more people.

Knights of Columbus Grand Knight, Tom Fagan, “It goes into that family’s life, and they’re just blown away. You see him so happy and a lot of times in tears because it means so much to them.”

