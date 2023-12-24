Last minute shoppers wrap up the merriment of the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Time for last minute shopping before the big day is running out.

We headed out to Pier Park Sunday and found locals and tourists alike using their time wisely as they gathered groceries and gifts to round out the merriment of the season.

“This is our third time in Panama City for Christmas, and we’re from Kentucky,” said shopper Dean Collier. “We always hit Target on our way back to the room to get last minute things because everything is closed tomorrow. So, that’s what we do.

There always seems to be one more thing to grab, but these folks said they keep coming back to Christmas on the beach.

“Oh, we love it. It’s really great. The weather is not super cold. There’s no snow, but really pretty sand. Lot of time, lot of room, and there is still a lot of stuff in there despite it being basically Christmas.

For anyone making those last-minute runs, make sure to check store times this Christmas Eve.

