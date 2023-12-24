NFL veteran and Panama City native Janarius Robinson gives back to his hometown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One of Panama City’s very own is a three-year NFL veteran, and on Saturday morning his foundation gave back to the place that he calls home.

Janarius Robinson is a 2016 graduate of Bay High School who went on to be a star defensive end at Florida State University.

He was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and is currently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While he’s currently busy preparing with his teammates to battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, that didn’t stop him from making sure folks back home are taken care of.

Robinson’s friends and family, as a part of his “Win Within Foundation,” passed out food, clothing and more on Saturday at Rosenwald Academy.

The idea was to provide for people in the area that are in need during the holidays.

Cars lined up, with the first 100 receiving a turkey or a ham for their Christmas meal.

The foundation also passed out clothes, toys, and held raffles for bikes and more.

Robinson’s mother says her son is happy to give back.

”To be able to make it one day, and to give back to Bay County, Panama City and surrounding areas. He came up with the name ‘Win Within.’ He wanted to let young people know that you can win, but in order to win it has to come from within. So it means a lot to have the support of Bay County. Just to see him make it and come back and complete out his dream to give back to Bay County,” said Cherine Duncan, Robinson’s mother.

For more information on the "Win Within Foundation," visit here or here.

