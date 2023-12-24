Santa visits Parker Fire Station

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Even with Santa’s busy schedule, he still made time to visit Parker.

Staff at Parker Fire Department in the Panama City Area said that Santa stopping by has been a tradition for 68 years.

This year they took Santa around to donate stuffed animals and nearly 100 pounds of candy to area children.

Parker’s Fire Chief said in the fire service, they like to uphold these traditions and want to put smiles on children’s faces.

Fire Chief C.J. Patterson said, “Right before I’m about to hit the pillow, it was a good day. I’m glad that all the kids in Parker got at least a little smile and that they can still believe.”

