Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Expect clouds to filter into our skies tonight as a storm system approaches the panhandle. Overnight low temperatures will stay warm in the low 50′s. Keep that rain gear handy for Sunday as rain returns to the panhandle in the in the afternoon hours. However, it will stay warm in the upper 60s. A secondary cold front will pass through on Tuesday which will cool down our temperatures by mid week.

