Saturday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Expect clouds to filter into our skies tonight as a storm system approaches the panhandle. Overnight low temperatures will stay warm in the low 50′s. Keep that rain gear handy for Sunday as rain returns to the panhandle in the in the afternoon hours. However, it will stay warm in the upper 60s. A secondary cold front will pass through on Tuesday which will cool down our temperatures by mid week.

Pack your rain gear for Christmas eve because rain will return in the afternoon hours.
Tonight will remain mostly clear with overnight low temperatures falling into the mid 40′s...
Tonight will remain mostly clear with overnight low temperatures falling into the mid 40′s...
