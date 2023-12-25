Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Fire Rescue and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning fire near Tracey Way in Bay County on Monday.
Firefighters tell NewsChannel 7 that when they arrived, a 40 by 60 shop structure was fully engulfed in flames.
Neighbors nearby said they heard a large boom sound around 5:30 a.m.
Firefighters say the fire destroyed three vehicles, a camper, and a boat.
Officials report that the fire threatened a home, shed, and a 250-gallon propane tank but there was no damage to them.
There were also no injuries reported.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.