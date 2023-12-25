Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County

Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County.
Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County.(Jim Broaddus)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Fire Rescue and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning fire near Tracey Way in Bay County on Monday.

Firefighters tell NewsChannel 7 that when they arrived, a 40 by 60 shop structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors nearby said they heard a large boom sound around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire destroyed three vehicles, a camper, and a boat.

Officials report that the fire threatened a home, shed, and a 250-gallon propane tank but there was no damage to them.

There were also no injuries reported.

