Firefighters respond to overnight fire in Seacrest Beach.

Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -South Walton Fire District responded to a fire at a home on Sandal Lane in Seacrest Beach early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters received the call around 2 a.m. stating there was smoke and flames reportedly coming from a home’s third-floor patio.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after. Firefighters say they faced access issues due to fence lines surrounding the unit where the fire was located.

However, those working the fire were able to get water on it in less than one minute after their arrival according to SWFD.

Firefighters say they did not see any occupants outside the home but went inside looking for victims and located those staying at a neighboring home.

All of the people reportedly made it out of the home safely.

Fire officials say it took around 40 minutes to put the fire out. A total of 22 SWFD personnel responded to the scene along with assistance from the Bay County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they were able to determine that a grill on the thrift floor patio was most likely the cause of the fire.

The patio was significantly damaged but officials say the rest of the structure and the occupant’s belongings were saved.

