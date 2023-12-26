Home For The Holidays Christmas Adoptions event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Twin Oaks Community Services held its seventh annual Home For The Holidays Adoption event Monday morning.

The event took place at Northwest Florida human services building in Panama City. Friends and families gathered as a judge finalized the adoptions of four children.

Vanessa Patino adopted a 6-month-old baby.

“He needed a good family, so I wanted to step up and do that for him, so we did everything we had to to get here,” Patino said.

Janelle Rodabaugh is the supervisor of adoptions at Twin Oaks Community Services. She said children are constantly being adopted, but there is still a need.

“We do adoptions all year round. We do somewhere between 100 and a 150 a year just here in circuit 14 throughout the six counties and we do them every month,” Rodabaugh said. “We have a lot of kids that are in foster care that do not have parents and these adoptions give them permanency. They give an end to a road that they’ve been on in child welfare and a chance to just have permanency with their forever family.”

Twin Oaks Community Services serves Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties.

According to adoption supervisors it is a struggle to find families homes for older kids in the program. If you’d like to adopt or even be a mentor visit the Twin Oaks website.

