Mild weather continues Tuesday

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Merry Christmas!

After a breezy, warm, and - at times - rainy day, we’re transitioning into a quieter stretch of weather this week. Satellite and radar show a gradual clearing of rainfall from inland portions of the Panhandle, although much of our area will remain socked in with cloud coverage tonight.

With the clouds and a light southwesterly breeze, expect temperatures to remain mild over the next 12 hours, with a seasonably warm feel as you wake up Tuesday morning. After around half an inch to an inch of rain, warm and humid conditions will play into the chance of fog developing overnight tonight. We expect locally dense fog to be possible east of Highway 79 by around 9 pm tonight, especially near the coast. Occasional drizzle can’t be ruled out, either, but the chance of rain remains less than 20%.

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance we see fog linger through the morning and mid-day hours tomorrow. After that, mostly to mainly cloudy skies stick around as temps return to the mid-60s.

By Wednesday, a mostly dry frontal passage will kickstart the decline of temperatures, with chilly sunshine defining the second half of this week and the weekend. Thursday through Sunday, expect highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s.

