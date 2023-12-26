Mostly cloudy skies into the midweek

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning but a cloudy start on satellite. We’ll only get some peeks of sunshine through an otherwise mainly cloudy sky today.

Temperatures are a bit cooler this morning than day’s prior. The passage of a cold frontal system through Christmas has slipped us down into the 50s this morning for a comfortably cool start. A light jacket will do you well.

The lack of sunshine will keep temperatures feeling cool for much of the morning. We’ll gradually climb into the 60s through the mid to late morning. But highs today only reach the mid 60s.

Moisture from the subtropical jet will continue to stream into our skies through the early week limiting our sunshine. Mostly cloudy skies will be expected through the midweek with a gradual decrease in clouds on Thursday as another cold front approaches for the late week forecast. Afternoon highs remain in the 60s but dropping to the lower 60s by Thursday and mornings will slip into the chilly 40s tomorrow morning and Thursday morning.

The late week front passes through on Thursday but as a dry front with no rain. Yet temperatures will cool down into the end of the week and weekend with highs only in the 50s and some overnight freeze chances Friday night and Saturday night.

Sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend with the colder temperatures.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has our skies staying mostly cloudy through the midweek forecast with sunshine and colder temperatures for the late week.

