Time Travel Tuesday

Special moments and special catches! Local historian Bill Hudson takes us back for this weeks' Time Travel Tuesday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Special moments and special catches! Local historian Bill Hudson takes us back for this weeks’ Time Travel Tuesday.

This week, we take a look at video featuring a special moment of our very own Donna Bell, business openings, and reeling in the big catches on Pier 99.

As always, if you see anyone or anything that you recognize or just looking to chat, you can give Hudson a call at (850) 785-3364.

