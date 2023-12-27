8-year-old girl is the youngest Floridian to complete the Appalachian Trail

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Isabella Ganley is the youngest Floridian to have ever continuously thru-hike the Appalachian Trail, which is 2,198 miles.

“I never got tired,” Isabella Ganley said.

She started hiking with her parents back on March 16.

“I wanted to climb a lot of rocks, and I like doing stuff with my mom and dad,” Isabella Ganley shared.

Isabella and her dad David completed the hike on Oct. 4. Her mom only hiked the first 630 miles. On the Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s website it says each year, thousands of hikers attempt a thru-hike but only about one in four people make it all the way.

“It’s remarkable,” David Ganley said.

Her dad, David, says it was something he always wanted to do, and the experience is something he’ll always cherish. He says hiking the trail is like climbing Mount Everest from sea level to the top and back 16 times. The backpack she carried weighed between 11 and 14 pounds.

“In Maine there was cold mornings, but I like the sun better,” Isabella Ganley shared.

During the hike, they were given “Trail names.” Hers was ‘Mountain Lion’ and his was ‘Stryder.’

Isabella says one of her favorite parts of the trail was seeing different animals like deer, bear and especially horses.

“We got to pet them and they were fluffy. They like to lick the salt off of your skin,” Isabella Ganley said.

“She just kept getting up, always had a smile on her face. The first thing she’d hear in the morning is ‘Isabella your hot chocolate’s ready,’ and she’d hop up smiling,” David Ganley said.

It sometimes took between two days to more than a week before they got to a town to resupply.

“We met a family of 15 kids. They had dogs for protection, and only the mom was hiking with all the kids,” Isabella Ganley shared.

A trip highlight was experiencing ‘trail magic’ which is when you come to a road and people are passing out food. Toward the end of the journey, they were able to walk about 20 miles per day. Sometime in April, they hope to go back to the trail to provide some ‘trail magic’ for others.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.