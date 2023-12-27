Colder temperatures are on the way!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but once again we have clouds streaming into our skies in the mid to upper level like yesterday. You may find a few more breaks in the clouds today than compared to yesterday’s mainly cloudy conditions.

It’s also quite chilly out the door! Dress warmly to start the day as most get started in the 40s. With a lack of sunshine, that’s going to feel quite chilly. In fact, wind chills for most reach the low 40s, if not some upper 30s inland.

Temperatures will be slow to warm with the mostly cloudy skies in place. We’ll reach the 50s by mid-morning and mid 50s by lunch. But highs today only make it to the low 60s for most.

Even colder air is on the way for the rest of the week. A cold front passes through tomorrow morning with a few showers possible, mainly along the Forgotten Coast before sunrise. The rain clears early and clouds decrease through the morning. Yet we’ll start the day in the 40s again, and only see highs warm into the low to mid 50s under that sunshine.

We’ll finish out the week and head into the weekend with highs in the 50s. Most mornings ahead will reach the 30s where a light freeze will be possible away from the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has clouds decreasing tomorrow morning as a cold front passes through bringing colder temperatures for the rest of the week and weekend with sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.