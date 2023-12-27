Kwanzaa begins: Bay County residents celebrate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - December 26 is the day after Christmas, but it also marks the first day of Kwanzaa.

Residents in Bay County like members of the Phi Delta Kappa Gamma Gamma Chapter have already began their celebration and preparations.

Kwanzaa Committee Co-chair Beverly Brown Kwanzaa is not much different from Christmas.

“Kwanzaa is just a little bit different from Christmas in that Kwanzaa is supposed to remove the economic factor of the holiday so one of the purposes in Kwanzaa is to celebrate in a way that’s not dependent on buying new things and new stuff,” Brown said. “All of the gift giving within Kwanzaa is supposed to be things that are made or given out of things that we already have and the idea is to reduce the financial impact that the holidays can sometimes have on the families.”

The holiday’s name comes from a Swahili phrase meaning ‘’first fruits’' and honors seven different principles which include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Avery Cruel is only 11 years old and already understands the meaning of Kwanzaa.

“Kwanzaa means family, community and togetherness,” Cruel said.

Kwanzaa is observed for seven days. Each night an additional candle on a kinara will be lit followed by storytelling, music and even a feast.

Maria McCalister said she suggests people observe Kwanzaa for all seven nights and there are several activities that can be done.

“It keeps the family unity going together and you can do games each night,” McCalister said. “Or you can pray or you can just do whatever it is you want to do during each night.”

Phi Delta Kappa Gamma Gamma Chapter is hosting a Kwanzaa event at the Bay County Public Library on December 30 at 2 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear African attire. Light refreshments will be served and activities for both children and adults will be available.

