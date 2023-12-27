Man ejected from sedan after two vehicle accident in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A vehicle was overturned, and a man was ejected from it after a two vehicle accident in Bay County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened at 5: 12 p.m. on State Road 75 and South Campflowers Road.

Two vehicles, a sedan and a pickup truck, were both in the right lane on State Road 75.

The driver of pickup truck was slowing down and making a turn when the sedan didn’t slow down and then hit the truck, according to FHP. The sedan then went into the air.

It overturned several times and landed in the median. That driver, a 36-year-old Bonifay man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 32-year-old Panama City man, was not injured.

