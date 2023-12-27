Man ejected from sedan after two vehicle accident in Bay County

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A vehicle was overturned, and a man was ejected from it after a two vehicle accident in Bay County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened at 5: 12 p.m. on State Road 75 and South Campflowers Road.

Two vehicles, a sedan and a pickup truck, were both in the right lane on State Road 75.

The driver of pickup truck was slowing down and making a turn when the sedan didn’t slow down and then hit the truck, according to FHP. The sedan then went into the air.

It overturned several times and landed in the median. That driver, a 36-year-old Bonifay man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 32-year-old Panama City man, was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child seriously injured after ATV accident in Jackson County
Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County.
Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County
Firefighters respond to overnight fire in Seacrest Beach.
Firefighters respond to overnight fire in Seacrest Beach
USA Today’s 10Best recently listed ten of the best ball drops across the country and named...
Panama City Beach voted #1 ball drop spot, how it impacts area businesses
Four children adopted at Twin Oaks Community Services 7th annual Home for the Holidays...
Home For The Holidays Christmas Adoptions event

Latest News

Bay County residents celebrate first day of Kwanzaa
Kwanzaa begins: Bay County residents celebrate
FIRST DAY OF KWANZAA
FIRST DAY OF KWANZAA
Snowbirds find a second family at the PCB Senior Center.
Panama City Senior Center welcomes snowbirds
Snowbirds find a second family at the PCB Senior Center.
Panama City Senior Center welcomes snowbirds