Man falls asleep at wheel, hits light pole, arrested for DUI

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested for DUI after falling asleep and driving into a light pole on Tuesday Dec. 26.

They say it happened around 6:15 p.m. They received a call about someone driving recklessly near the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 71. The driver was swerving in traffic and hit a light pole.

That driver has been identified as Daniel Scott Yant. He was sleeping at the wheel, and the vehicle was still in drive when law enforcement arrived and found his vehicle at the light pole.

Yant told officers he had been drinking gin. They found a half-empty bottle of gin inside his car.

His breathalyzer showed that his Breath Alcohol Content was 0.173 when the first sample was taken. It was 0.168 when the second one was done, which is over twice the legal limit.

Yant was placed under arrest and is facing Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charges.

