Man falls asleep at wheel, hits light pole, arrested for DUI

He told officers he had been drinking gin.
Daniel Scott Yant was arrested Dec. 26 in Jackson County, Fla.
Daniel Scott Yant was arrested Dec. 26 in Jackson County, Fla.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested for DUI after falling asleep and driving into a light pole on Tuesday Dec. 26.

They say it happened around 6:15 p.m. They received a call about someone driving recklessly near the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 71. The driver was swerving in traffic and hit a light pole.

That driver has been identified as Daniel Scott Yant. He was sleeping at the wheel, and the vehicle was still in drive when law enforcement arrived and found his vehicle at the light pole.

Yant told officers he had been drinking gin. They found a half-empty bottle of gin inside his car.

His breathalyzer showed that his Breath Alcohol Content was 0.173 when the first sample was taken. It was 0.168 when the second one was done, which is over twice the legal limit.

Yant was placed under arrest and is facing Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charges.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child seriously injured after ATV accident in Jackson County
Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County.
Firefighters respond to Christmas Day fire in Bay County
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
Firefighters respond to overnight fire in Seacrest Beach.
Firefighters respond to overnight fire in Seacrest Beach
USA Today’s 10Best recently listed ten of the best ball drops across the country and named...
Panama City Beach voted #1 ball drop spot, how it impacts area businesses

Latest News

Car Crash
Man ejected from sedan after two vehicle accident in Bay County
Bay County residents celebrate first day of Kwanzaa
Kwanzaa begins: Bay County residents celebrate
FIRST DAY OF KWANZAA
FIRST DAY OF KWANZAA
Snowbirds find a second family at the PCB Senior Center.
Panama City Senior Center welcomes snowbirds