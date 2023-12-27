Mid-Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Tuesday!

We’re all quiet on radar tonight, although an infrared satellite depicts a persistent layer of clouds hanging out over the Panhandle. Temperatures are running between five and fifteen degrees cooler than 24 hours ago as a decaying cold front clears our area. Despite the clouds, that will make for a more chilly feel as you wake up tomorrow, with lows inland dropping into the 40s, while coastal communities barely hold on to the low 50s.

The daytime hours tomorrow will feature mostly to mainly cloudy skies again. You’ll have to consider yourself lucky if you happen to catch some peeks of sunshine for more than a few minutes. Afternoon highs will still reach the low to mid-60s, which is pretty good considering the factors working against us. Eventually, we’ll lose the battle with cold air as a third and final cold front pushes through Wednesday Night into Thursday.

For the second half of the week, that means clearing skies and a whole lot of sunshine will return to Northwest Florida. Unfortunately, temperatures will continue to cool off through Friday. Heading into the weekend, we’ll see widespread lows in the 30s with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, the forecast is trending towards dry, mostly clear, and cool conditions. Expect temperatures to fall into the mid to low 40s as you celebrate at midnight. For New Year’s Day, clouds will increase alongside warmer temperatures and an isolated passing shower.

