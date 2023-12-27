Panama City Senior Center welcomes snowbirds

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Senior Center is welcoming snowbirds to their active community.

“Active is a good word for around here,” said PCB Senior Center Manager, Sue Peipert. “There is a lot going on.”

At 771 members, staff at the center said the snowbirds really kick those numbers up.

“They hang the dish towel up from the holiday, they get in the car, and they come here,” said Peipert.

With many reasons for traveling, the weather seems to be a top reason our northern friends flock to Panama City Beach.

Ohio native, Nick Valentine said, “It’s a lot different. This is my 8th year of coming down to Florida. It’s good to escape the ice, and snow, and all that good stuff.

Good stuff is what draws visitors like Sally from Wisconsin and Sherry from Minnesota to the Florida panhandle.

“My friend said let’s find a place and stay here. You can’t beat this beach down here and the sunsets are amazing,” said Sally Erdmann.

Sherry and Sally said the PCB Senior Center gives them another reason to land here.

Sherry Provine said, “I love the Senior Center. “I come early to help set up for bingo, and this keeps me busy. I just love everybody. This is like my second family truly.”

Through the center, members get the opportunity to try new things with a variety of fun classes and activities.

“The Senior Center, I discovered this year, is fantastic. You can see we are doing woodworking here. You have enough activities to keep you busy and learn new skills.”

It sure takes a village or at least a strong group of volunteers to handle the influx of snowbirds.

Peipert said, “So we couldn’t handle the crowds without them, and they come year after year.”

Some stay for a while, other seniors stay for good finding a new home in Panama City Beach and the Senior Center.

“It’s growing all the time. It’s growing with a lot of new locals. It’s wonderful because then we have the relationships between the locals and our snowbird friends,” said Peipert.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the PCB Senior Center website here.

